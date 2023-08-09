Inspired Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $4.1…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $4.1 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $80.4 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.3 million.

