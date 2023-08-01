Inspire: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) on Tuesday reported a loss…

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Golden Valley, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 51 cents per share.

The maker of devices for treating obstructive sleep apnea posted revenue of $151.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $137.7 million.

Inspire expects full-year revenue in the range of $600 million to $610 million.

