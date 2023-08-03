Insight Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $80.5 million.…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $80.5 million.

The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $2.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.56 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.58 per share.

The information technology provider posted revenue of $2.35 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.41 billion.

Insight Enterprises expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.40 to $9.60 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NSIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NSIT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.