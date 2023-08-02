Inseego: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Inseego Corp. (INSG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.9 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Inseego Corp. (INSG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $53.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $51.8 million.

