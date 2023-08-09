Inovio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (AP) — PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (AP) — Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (AP) — PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (AP) — Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $226,000 in the period.

