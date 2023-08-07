Inogen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Inogen Inc. (INGN) on Monday reported a loss of $9.8 million in…

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Inogen Inc. (INGN) on Monday reported a loss of $9.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Goleta, California-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 64 cents per share.

The produces oxygen concentrators for patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions posted revenue of $83.6 million in the period.

Inogen expects full-year revenue in the range of $315 million to $320 million.

