Innergex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Innergex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2023, 7:15 PM

LONGUEUIL, Quebec (AP) — LONGUEUIL, Quebec (AP) — Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INGXF) on Tuesday reported earnings of $15.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Longueuil, Quebec-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 4 cents per share.

The renewable energy company posted revenue of $187.6 million in the period.

