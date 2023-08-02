Ingevity: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $35.5…

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $35.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Charleston, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.41 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The company posted revenue of $481.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $483.5 million.

Ingevity expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion.

