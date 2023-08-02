Ingersoll: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $179.5 million.…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $179.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Davidson, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The maker of flow control and compression equipment posted revenue of $1.69 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.58 billion.

Ingersoll expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.70 to $2.80 per share.

