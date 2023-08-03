ING: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — ING Groep NV (ING) on Thursday reported net income of $2.35 billion in its…

AMSTERDAM (AP) — ING Groep NV (ING) on Thursday reported net income of $2.35 billion in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Amsterdam, said it had earnings of 65 cents per share.

The financial services provider posted revenue of $6.27 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.27 billion, topping Street forecasts.

