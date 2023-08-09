Infinera: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Infinera Corp. (INFN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.3…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Infinera Corp. (INFN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.3 million in its second quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The communications equipment maker posted revenue of $376.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $377 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Infinera expects its results to range from a loss of 6 cents per share to earnings of 2 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $361 million to $391 million for the fiscal third quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INFN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INFN

