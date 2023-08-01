Incyte: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Incyte Corp. (INCY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $203.5 million.…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Incyte Corp. (INCY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $203.5 million.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 99 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The specialty drugmaker posted revenue of $954.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $920.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INCY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INCY

