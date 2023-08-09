ImmunityBio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $137.9 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $137.9 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The immunotherapy company posted revenue of $41,000 in the period.

