Immunic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 3, 2023, 6:46 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) on Thursday reported a loss of $24 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 52 cents per share.

