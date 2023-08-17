Immatics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TUBINGEN, Germany (AP) — TUBINGEN, Germany (AP) — Immatics N.V. (IMTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.8 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

TUBINGEN, Germany (AP) — TUBINGEN, Germany (AP) — Immatics N.V. (IMTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.8 million in its second quarter.

The Tubingen, Germany-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $24.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMTX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.