Illumina: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Illumina Inc. (ILMN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $234 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The genetic testing tools company posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

Illumina expects full-year earnings in the range of 75 cents to 90 cents per share.

