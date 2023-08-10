Illumin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Illumin Holdings Inc. (ILLM) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Illumin Holdings Inc. (ILLM) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its second quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The provider of digital advertising services posted revenue of $24.7 million in the period.

