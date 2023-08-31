IF Bancorp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WATSEKA, Ill. (AP) — WATSEKA, Ill. (AP) — IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ) on Thursday reported net income of $597,000 in…

WATSEKA, Ill. (AP) — WATSEKA, Ill. (AP) — IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ) on Thursday reported net income of $597,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Watseka, Illinois, said it had earnings of 19 cents per share.

The savings and loan holding company posted revenue of $9.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $5.7 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.7 million, or $1.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IROQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IROQ

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.