Idexx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $224.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westbrook, Maine-based company said it had profit of $2.67.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.43 per share.

The Animal diagnostic and health care company posted revenue of $943.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $927.8 million.

Idexx expects full-year earnings to be $9.64 to $9.90 per share.

