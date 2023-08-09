ICL Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — ICL Group Ltd (ICL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $163…

Listen now to WTOP News

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — ICL Group Ltd (ICL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $163 million in its second quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share.

The potash and fertilizer producer posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.