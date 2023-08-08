Ichor Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.7 million…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.7 million in its second quarter.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, were 2 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $185 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $180 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Ichor Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 1 cent to 13 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $185 million to $200 million for the fiscal third quarter.

