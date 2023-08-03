ICF: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $20.3…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $20.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.57 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The consulting and technology services provider posted revenue of $500.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $482.1 million.

ICF expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.15 to $6.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.93 billion to $2 billion.

