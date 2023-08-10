Iamgold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Iamgold Corp. (IAG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $92.6 million. The Toronto-based company…

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 1 cent per share.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 1 cent per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The gold and niobium mining company posted revenue of $238.8 million in the period.

