IAC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — IAC Inc. (IAC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $89 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — IAC Inc. (IAC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $89 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.07 per share. Losses, adjusted for investment costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 76 cents per share.

The Y posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IAC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.