I3 Verticals: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — I3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $93.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $94.2 million.

I3 Verticals expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.46 to $1.56 per share, with revenue in the range of $360 million to $380 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IIIV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IIIV

