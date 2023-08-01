Hyster-Yale Materials: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) on Tuesday reported net income of $38.3 million in…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) on Tuesday reported net income of $38.3 million in its second quarter.

The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $2.21 per share.

The maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period.

