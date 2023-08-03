Hyatt Hotels: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $68 million. On a…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $68 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The hotel operator posted revenue of $1.71 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.65 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on H at https://www.zacks.com/ap/H

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.