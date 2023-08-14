Hut 8: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) on Monday reported a loss of $12.4 million in…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) on Monday reported a loss of $12.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The crypto currency mining company posted revenue of $14.3 million in the period.

