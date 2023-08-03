Live Radio
Huntington Ingalls: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 3, 2023, 7:43 AM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $130 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newport News, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $3.27.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.14 per share.

The shipbuilder posted revenue of $2.79 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HII

