Humana: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $959 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of $7.66 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $8.94 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.88 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $26.75 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $25.73 billion, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.82 billion.

Humana expects full-year earnings to be $28.25 per share.

