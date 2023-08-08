HudBay Minerals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14.9 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 7 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $312.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $343.2 million.

