HubSpot: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $118.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.39. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.34 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform posted revenue of $529.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $504.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, HubSpot expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.22 to $1.24.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $532 million to $534 million for the fiscal third quarter.

HubSpot expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.24 to $5.29 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.12 billion.

