H&R Block: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — H&R Block Inc. (HRB) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $302.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $1.96. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.05 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The tax preparer posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $553.7 million, or $3.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.47 billion.

H&R Block expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.53 billion to $3.59 billion.

