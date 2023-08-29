Live Radio
HP: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 29, 2023, 4:27 PM

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — HP Inc. (HPQ) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $766 million.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had net income of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 86 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The personal computer and printer maker posted revenue of $13.2 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.36 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, HP expects its per-share earnings to range from 85 cents to 97 cents. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.04.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.23 to $3.35 per share.

