HP Enterprise: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $464 million.

The Spring, Texas-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The information technology products and services provider posted revenue of $7 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.98 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, HP Enterprise expects its per-share earnings to range from 48 cents to 52 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $7.2 billion to $7.5 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

HP Enterprise expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.11 to $2.15 per share.

