Howard Hughes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2023, 4:49 PM

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — The Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The land developer posted revenue of $223.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HHC

