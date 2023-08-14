How to Write a Business Letter

Though it may seem outdated, a professionally written business letter can make all the difference in landing a deal, building…

Though it may seem outdated, a professionally written business letter can make all the difference in landing a deal, building relationships with potential clients or successfully navigating a dispute. Plus, a formal letter format tends to convey a sense of professionalism and attention to detail that simple emails and texts can’t match.

Here’s how to craft a polished business letter for any purpose and situation.

Proper Way to Format a Business Letter

A professional business letter should include the following components:

— Your contact information

— Date

— Recipient’s name and address

— Salutation

— Body

— Closing

Your Contact Information

At the top of the business letter, insert your contact information. There’s no need to put your name or title here. The street address, city, state and ZIP code will suffice.

Here’s an example of how to format your contact information: (Street) | (City), (State) (Zip code)

Date

Skip a line and date your letter. First, write out the month, then add the day and the year. For example, write the date as July 09, 2023.

Recipient’s Name and Address

After writing the date, skip another line and add your recipient’s name and address. Use the left justify option when typing out the address, so it looks the same way you’d write it on an envelope.

Here’s an example of how to format your contact information: (Recipient’s first name) (Last name) | (Title) | (Street) | (City), (State) (Zip code)

Salutation

Here are some of the most common business letter salutations:

— Dear (First name Last name)

— Dear (Ms., Mrs., Mr. Last name)

— Dear (First name) (If you know the recipient)

— To whom it may concern (If you can’t find a specific contact’s name)

If you’re ever unsure about a person’s name, title and professional status, check their LinkedIn or call the company to speak with a receptionist and ask who the letter should be addressed to.

Body of the Business Letter

The style of the business letter’s body can vary, but a block format is most common. To keep your business letter concise and to the point, make sure the body is no longer than three to four paragraphs. Use the following formula for the body:

— Paragraph 1 (Opening): Introduce the purpose of the letter.

— Paragraph 2 (The argument): Provide details pertaining to the purpose of the letter as needed.

— Paragraph 3 (Call to action): Include the specific action you would like taken by the recipient.

Closing the Business Letter

Lastly, add a space after the final paragraph and close the letter with salutations such as:

— Respectfully

— Cordially

— Sincerely

— Regards

— Thank you

Don’t forget to include your signature after the salutation.

Proper Business Letter Format for Emails

It’s customary to send business letters through the mail, but you can also send them via email if they are about a timely matter. Unlike a physical business letter, you do not need to include your contact information and the date at the top of the email. However, you’ll need a clear subject line. Email subject lines should be short and descriptive, so recipients have a clear idea of the message.

As with traditional business letters, email correspondence should be concise — no more than three to four paragraphs. In the closing, you can include a link to your LinkedIn or work portfolio along with your signature.

Tips for Crafting a Business Letter That Doesn’t Get Ignored

With the convenience of emails and text messages, it’s understandable that many workers have little experience crafting professional and high-quality business letters. Whether you’re communicating with a potential client or reaching out to a business partner, a compelling letter will ensure your message is received loud and clear. Here’s how to craft a persuasive business letter that doesn’t get ignored.

1. Craft a Compelling Opening Hook

“Begin your letter with an opening that not only captures attention but also resonates on a personal level. One effective approach is to share a genuine and relatable experience or story,” says Theresa Fesinstine, a human resources professional and founder of Peoplepower.ai, a provider of AI education and resources tailored to HR professionals.

For example, if you’re crafting a business letter with the purpose of reaching out to potential clients, you could recount a moment when your team faced a challenge similar to what your client might be experiencing. “This creates an instant connection and piques curiosity, encouraging them to continue and engage with your message,” Fesinstine adds.

2. Establish a Framework of Curiosity

To make your business letter stand out, “infuse it with curiosity that sparks thoughtful reflection,” Fesinstine says. One way to do so is by including questions in your business letter to prompt recipients to engage deeply with the topic.

For example, if you’re addressing a prospect’s need for improved efficiency, Fesinstine suggests posing thoughtful and reflective questions such as “Have you ever wondered how streamlining processes could create a better culture?” to set the stage for a meaningful conversation.

3. Close With a Call to Action

How you end your business letter can make all the difference in whether or not your recipient takes action. A well-crafted business letter “guides your recipient towards specific and actionable steps that contribute to a shared goal,” Fesinstine says.

For example, if you’re proposing a partnership for a sustainable initiative, she suggests ending your business letter with a call to action, such as “Let’s take the first step and explore how we can collaboratively implement these practices within your organization,” to drive immediate engagement.

Business Letter Do’s and Don’ts

Here’s what you should — and should not do — when crafting a professional business letter:

Do’s

— Do get to the point quickly. “People are busy, and they will typically not patiently read until the third paragraph to deduce the reason for a business letter,” says Jessica Nevitt, a career development expert and a faculty member at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. So, avoid rambling and get to the point as soon as possible, preferably in the first or second sentence.

— Do keep it brief. The old saying “less is more” applies especially to business writing that gets noticed. “If your business letter looks like a novel squeezed into one page with minuscule margins, the recipient will be overwhelmed before they even start reading — that is if they even decide to start reading,” Nevitt says.

— Do pay attention to the format. No matter how persuasive the content of your business letter, “sloppy margins, double-spacing, long paragraphs and indents at the beginning of paragraphs make the letter look unprofessional and amateurish,” Nevitt says. Before sending the letter, always double-check for grammatical errors and ensure the format is clean and blocked into three to four short paragraphs. If you need help formatting the letter, use a template.

Don’ts

— Don’t use informal and negative language. Negative language can come across as disrespectful or unprofessional, which isn’t the impression you want to make when writing to colleagues, clients or potential partners. Contractions or colloquialisms such as “lol” can also distract from the message you want to convey.

— Don’t use vague statements. Clearly state your purpose and expectations when writing a business letter. Vague statements or overly complicated language could lead to confusion. For example, instead of hinting at a possible collaboration in the future with a potential business partner, be direct and take the initiative to schedule a meeting.

— Don’t be overly emotional. Even if you’re writing a formal letter of complaint, be sure to maintain a neutral and business-like tone and avoid using emotional language such as swear words. Remember, your reputation is at stake, and coming across as unprofessional could potentially damage your credibility with the recipient.

Sample Business Sales Letter

Dear Mr. Johnson,

(Hook related to your company, product or service). I’d love to share more details about (product or service) with you.

Our company, (company name), is a leading provider of (product or service). Our team of seasoned professionals has successfully executed projects for over (number) clients worldwide, significantly improving their (specific operational problems).

Here are a few of the ways in which our (product or service) stands out from the competition:

— (Value proposition one)

— (Value proposition two)

— (Value proposition three)

We are confident that we can assist you in overcoming (a business challenge the potential client may be facing), and we would greatly appreciate the opportunity to discuss your specific needs and how we might best meet them. Can we arrange a convenient time for a call or meeting? You can reach us at (phone number or email address).

We look forward to the possibility of working together.

Thank you,

(Your name)

Sample Business Letter for Meeting Follow-Up

Dear Mr. Adams,

It was a pleasure to meet you at the industry conference last week. I enjoyed our conversation and am following up on our discussion.

As I mentioned, given that we offer complementary services and have similar missions, it would seem mutually beneficial for us to package our offerings and market them together. My team has pulled together some preliminary suggestions about how we could collaborate, and those are attached for your review.

I would love to discuss this with you further. Do you have time on your calendar for a meeting next week? My staff will be in touch with your office in the next few days to see if a meeting is possible.

Thank you again for taking the time to speak with me last week. I appreciate your consideration of my proposal and request.

Best regards,

(Your name)

Sample Business Letter for Complaint

Dear Mrs. Smith,

I hope this letter finds you well. I am writing to express my dissatisfaction with my recent experience with (company name). I am a loyal customer and have always held your products/services in high regard. However, the incident I encountered on (date) has caused me significant inconvenience.

I purchased (product or service) from your company on (date), but it has not met the quality standards I have come to expect from your company. (Provide a detailed explanation of the issue and any steps taken to resolve it).

Unfortunately, the problem remains unresolved. I would appreciate it if you could (what you want them to do, such as replace the product or refund the money.)

Thank you in advance for your assistance, and I look forward to hearing from you soon.

Sincerely,

(Your name)

Use a Template to Save Time and Energy

Crafting a business letter from scratch can be intimidating and overwhelming if you’ve never done it before. Thankfully, many word-processing programs, such as Microsoft Word, offer free business letter templates to help save you time and energy. You can also use some of the sample business letters we’ve provided above as a starting point.

Remember, when selecting a template online, look for one that uses standard formatting and a professional font — for example, Times New Roman font in a 12-point size — and avoid highly stylized or colored fonts that could make your business letter look messy and unprofessional.

