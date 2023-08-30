How to Tell Your Boss You Got Another Job Offer

There’s reason to celebrate receiving a job offer from another employer. But once you’ve celebrated, you may feel some trepidation…

There’s reason to celebrate receiving a job offer from another employer. But once you’ve celebrated, you may feel some trepidation about informing your boss that an outside offer is in your lap.

It’s a delicate situation, but if you play it correctly, you may find yourself in the fortunate position of fielding a counteroffer from your current company. This might lead to a raise whether you accept the external offer or jump ship. Read on for a step-by-step guide on how to inform your manager you received an external job offer, and how to accept an offer or leverage it to make more money in your current position.

1. Think about your goals and devise a strategy.

2. Book time on your supervisor’s calendar.

3. Keep your tone positive.

4. Prepare for your counteroffer.

5. Know how to accept a job offer.

6. Negotiate a job offer into a raise.

1. Think About Your Goals and Devise a Strategy

Receiving an outside offer doesn’t necessarily mean that you’ll accept it and leave your company. Perhaps the offer came unsolicited and is an opportunity that you need to weigh against your current situation. Even if you interviewed for the job and are seriously considering the offer, you might not be clear yet on whether you want to take the new position.

Think through your options to gain clarity on what your career goals are before you share the news with your manager. If you prefer to stay where you are, you may be able to leverage the offer into a raise or a new internal opportunity, since it proves your value in the market. If you’re planning to accept the offer, then your next step will be to let your boss know that you’re resigning.

2. Book Time on Your Supervisor’s Calendar

Once you’ve determined whether you’ll be accepting the offer or if you’re planning to parlay it into a discussion with your boss about your worth, it’s time to schedule a meeting with your boss. This can be done via video if you work remotely.

You’ll want to provide at least two weeks’ notice to finalize and delegate your projects, plus train your replacement if applicable. Don’t feel obligated to share your reasons for leaving. You also need not reveal the name of the organization that wants to hire you, your new title or increased salary. But be sure to express gratitude to your manager for the work experience that you’ve gained in your present position. Let your boss know what your last day will be at the company.

3. Keep Your Tone Positive

The way you go about explaining your new opportunity can pave the way for a positive experience, whether your goal is to make more money at your current employer or leave on a high note with a strong reference for your future career. Even if you’re excited to quit your job and move on, it’s important to avoid coming across as eager to be done with your position.

It’s especially crucial to avoid expressing negativity about your current company, co-workers or boss. You’ll want to keep the door open to a positive reference in the future. Instead, keep your message simple and straightforward, sharing that you’ve received an outside job offer and letting your boss know whether you plan to accept it or want to discuss the possibility of a raise.

4. Prepare for a Counteroffer

It’s possible that once you share your news, your supervisor may suggest a counteroffer to try to hang onto you. Your boss may ask what your new salary is and tempt you with a pay increase to stay in your current job.

Think about your career goals in Step 1. If your goal was to leverage the job offer into a raise, you’ll be ready to field a counteroffer. But if you’re excited to move on and accept the new opportunity, you may opt to decline the counteroffer, even if it pays more than the new job.

5. Know How to Accept a Job Offer

Whether you receive a counteroffer and decide to decline the new job or are simply ready to accept the opportunity, it’s important to keep some basics in mind. The way that you accept a job offer can set the tone for your new position and show hiring managers that they made the right choice in selecting you. First, thank the employer or hiring team for the offer — let them know how excited and grateful you are for the chance to work with them. You might say something like, “I’m so happy to hear that you’ve selected me for this job, and I’m thrilled to accept your offer to join your team.”

Next, clarify any logistics that haven’t been nailed down — for example, if you haven’t closed the loop on all of your bargaining points related to salary and benefits, be sure to finalize this discussion. Remember, your bargaining power is highest before you’ve accepted a job offer, so ask for what you want during this critical window. Finally, find out when your start date will be, and ask any other questions you may have about what your goals should be in your first week of work so you can hit the ground running. Once you know when you’re expected to begin your new role and have accepted the job, then you can inform your current employer that you’ll be leaving for a new position.

6. Negotiate the Job Offer Into a Raise

What if you don’t receive a counteroffer and also don’t want to accept the new position because you were hoping to leverage the external opportunity into a better situation with your current employer? You may need to up the ante. Come to the meeting you scheduled with your boss in Step 2 prepared with some research about salaries for your position and field.

You may choose to let your manager know what salary the new company has offered you, pointing out that you’re worth more on the market now than you were when you were initially hired. Tell your manager that you prefer to stay with your current company and want to know whether they can match the offer that you received. If the answer is no, you’ll need to decide what’s most important to you, and whether to stay or go. Whatever your decision, you can feel proud of your external job offer and use it to help boost your market value in the future.

Update 08/31/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.