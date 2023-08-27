How to Spend Money on a Summer Vacation You Haven’t Budgeted For

It’s the end of the summer, and you’ve decided to travel somewhere — whether you can afford to or not.…

It’s the end of the summer, and you’ve decided to travel somewhere — whether you can afford to or not. How do you pay for and plan a vacation this quickly without completely destroying your budget?

It isn’t going to be easy, but money experts say there are strategies to use.

Don’t Go Far

The farther you go, the more your travel costs in fuel, whether you’re flying or driving.

“You don’t have to travel far to make memories,” says Andrea Woroch, a shopping consultant. “Choose a spot to explore nearby.”

Consider scenic and interesting places in your home state or a neighboring one that you haven’t explored yet. Woroch suggests using the Roadie Trip Planner app for suggestions on free things to do on your road trip.

Be Flexible

Rather than focus on a certain destination, departure or return date, “be flexible on where and when you go and for how long you stay,” Woroch says. “This will give you many more options to comparison shop for the best and cheapest hotels and flights.”

Woroch also suggests tracking hotel prices and flight prices using apps.

Plan the Trip Now, But Push the Date

Here’s the thinking: You’ve decided you’re taking a vacation, whether you can afford it or not. If you can wait until shoulder season, between the peak traveling months and winter, you will likely save money. That way, you’ll have more time to budget for the trip.

“I suggest that clients consider traveling during off-peak times to help save money. These shoulder seasons can often save someone hundreds of dollars versus booking during peak times such as summer or around the holidays,” says Michelle Osborn, owner and travel consultant at Outta Here Travels, a boutique travel agency serving the Texas Panhandle and beyond.

Consider a Travel Agent

Sometimes travel agents can add to the cost of your trip (you pay them), and sometimes they don’t (instead of you paying them, they collect a commission from the places they book for you). Regardless, they may bring down your travel costs.

Generally, any good travel agent will, if not save you money, at least ensure that your trip is well-planned and goes smoothly, which would give you more value.

“Many agents may also have access to special rates and amenities or perks that may not be available to the public. Packaging travel components such as flights, hotels, cars and even some activities can help you save money,” Osborn says.

There’s sometimes another benefit to working with a travel agent, Osborn says: a buy now, pay later payment option. Companies including Uplift, Kayak and CheapAir.com offer this service, which is like a personal loan. However, it often encourages consumers to spend money they don’t have, a recent U.S. News survey found.

Use Airline or Credit Card Points

Check your points balance on travel credit cards and with airlines to see if you can pay with points.

“Even though, as a travel agent, I can’t always help a client book a trip if they use points, I’ll be the first to tell you: If you have them, use them. Don’t let your points go to waste,” Osborn says.

Don’t Pick a Popular Destination

If you go to a touristy area or a major city, lodging will always be cheaper nearby instead of in the center of things, Osborn says. Simply go to a less crowded area. Maybe you’ve always been interested in visiting a part of the country that isn’t considered a tourist destination but is new to you.

Don’t Rush

When people are in a rush, a common travel error is not realizing their passport has expired, Kelly says. Forgetting to pack medication is another common travel blunder.

Falling prey to a scam or simply paying for something you don’t need is another common mistake, says Eileen Wolejsza, owner of Eileen’s Escapes LLC, a boutique travel agency specializing in leisure and luxury travel.

“When you’re rushing a vacation you’re probably not thinking of checking the requirements to enter the country and can easily fall victim to false information,” Wolejsza says.

“Always refer to each country’s official government website for the most up-to-date entry requirements,” Wolejsza says. “They will have the correct links for completing any pre-arrival forms.”

Skip the Hotel Aggregator Sites

Before you use one, consider booking directly with the hotel.

“If you find the hotel you want to stay at on an online booking site aggregator, usually if you approach the hotel directly via their direct booking hotel website, the price will be less as they’re not paying any commission when you book directly with them. Same goes for vacation rentals,” says Elad Schaffer, co-founder and CEO of Faye Travel Insurance.

Plan to Be Cheap

Schaffer suggests the following money-saving strategies when you’re on vacation.

— Stay with friends and family to save on lodging.

— Cook on your vacation instead of eating out.

— If you’re flying, pack light so you cut down on paying too much in baggage fees.

Time flies, and a week or two after your vacation, you’ll probably be thinking, “Did I even go?” That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t go. After all, everyone needs a break. But taking a spontaneous summer vacation you can’t afford means that you probably should take as cheap a vacation as you can — and if you’re borrowing, don’t borrow too much. After all, worrying about how you’re going to pay for a vacation isn’t much of a vacation.

