How to Show Courage in a Law School Application

While applicants to business school may present themselves as risk-takers and bold leaders, law school applicants often err on the…

While applicants to business school may present themselves as risk-takers and bold leaders, law school applicants often err on the side of caution and prudence. After all, attorneys tend to value careful evidence-gathering and well-reasoned decisions.

That said, the field of law is broad enough to encompass a range of temperaments. Many lawyers have entrepreneurial careers, from solo practitioners litigating high-stakes cases to advocates at the forefront of social justice.

Even if you desire a safer legal path, presenting yourself as someone who can fight tenaciously for causes you care about can make a good impression on admissions officers. Attorneys must often engage in uphill legal battles, which can require tremendous courage.

Ways Law School Applicants Can Convey Courage

Bravery comes in many forms.

Some applicants might choose to show how they have defended their values. For example, veterans, service members or first responders might highlight how they have shown their commitment to serving others, despite personal costs.

[Related:How to Overcome Fear of Applying to Law School]

Another approach would be to demonstrate a fearlessness in the face of personal adversity. Many applicants write about determination in the face of challenging circumstances, such as people with disabilities or athletes who recover from setbacks. Such stories can be a great way to relate bravery to other personal qualities like resilience.

You might show how you have stood up for underdogs or taken unpopular stands that you believe in. Despite misconceptions that politics should be avoided, there is no problem with sharing political views on a law school application as long as you don’t appear intransigent or close-minded.

[READ: Should You Show Your Political Views on Law School Applications?]

Finally, you might simply present ways in which you have pursued an uncertain goal, rolling the dice on a project or venture with an uncertain outcome. Whether this risk ended in triumph or hard lessons, taking a gamble can make for a compelling story that communicates optimism and grace.

Opportunities to Highlight Courage in a Law School Application

The personal statement and other essays provide the best opportunities for applicants to tell stories that show courage or other admirable traits.

There is a difference, however, between taking risks in real life and on your application. Trying to stand out from the crowd with an unusually designed resume or radical prose style may backfire.

Letters of recommendation provide another opportunity to show dauntlessness in the face of challenges. After all, stories of valor are more credible when told by an observer than by their own subject. There’s a reason heroic epics are rarely written from a first-person perspective!

[Related:Soft Factors That Can Give Law School Applicants an Edge]

Stories about risk-taking or standing up for others can also make for good anecdotes for law school interviews. Oral communication can harness tone of voice and facial expression to breathe life into personal stories that seem trite on paper.

Finally, if you use your personal statement or other essays to portray your courage, be careful not to cross the line into appearing arrogant or self-aggrandizing. It is important to talk about yourself modestly on a law school application. While the legal field can always use more defenders of the underdog, it does not need any more egotists.

More from U.S. News

5 Quick Tips for Applying to Law School

16 Tips to Build a Strong Law School Application

Law School Admissions Process: A Month-By-Month Guide

How to Show Courage in a Law School Application originally appeared on usnews.com