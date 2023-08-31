How to Make a Small Room Look Bigger

For the many homeowners who wish they had more space but don’t have the budget for a big addition, there…

For the many homeowners who wish they had more space but don’t have the budget for a big addition, there are lots of tips and tricks to make even the smallest room in your house look bigger.

Whether it is through the right paint color, mirrors and glossy decor, appliances or light-colored cabinets, homeowners with the do-it-yourself spirit can make their spaces feel expansive and roomy without spending a ton of money, say interior design and home improvement experts.

Choose Uniform Flooring

Brett Johnson, a Denver real estate agent and investor, recommends homeowners put in a singular flooring choice across their home so the eye sees more space because of the uniform look.

“Using the same flooring material, especially hardwoods or luxury vinyl plank, throughout the main living areas can eliminate visual breaks and create flow, making spaces feel more expansive. In a flip I did, I extended hardwood flooring from the living room to create a seamless look,” Johnson says.

Here are other cost-conscious ways experts say homeowners can make any small room or level of a house look larger.

Go for open floor plans. If you cannot physically remove walls, try to eliminate any barriers you can to create a feeling of space. “An open floor plan helps make a home feel more spacious and allows for better visual flow between rooms,” says Isfira Jensen, CEO and principal interior designer at Nufacet Interiors, a New York-based design firm.

Light means bright. “Color scheme is an important tool if you want to make your home look larger. For example, if your kitchen feels small and cramped, installing large, light-colored tiles can make it look more spacious,” says Todd Saunders, CEO of FlooringStores. “This is especially effective when paired with light-colored cabinets and countertops.”

Go with one color. Sarah Blevins, a design specialist at Villa Homes in San Francisco, says a single color creates visual flow. Some suggestions are off whites, light grays and pastels. “This will help to tie all the spaces together,” Blevins says. “When you paint each room a different color, it can create more defined spaces that feel truncated, instead of having a visual flow from one room to the next.”

Consider balance. Blevins says you need furniture that is the right size and scale for your space. “Not every living room can fit an eight-person sectional. You want to pick pieces that are appropriate for your needs and for your space,” she says. “If a sofa is too large, it tends to overwhelm your entire living space. You can also purchase multiple pieces to achieve the same effect. Instead of a larger sectional, try a smaller sofa and a comfy lounge chair. Having multiple pieces can give you more flexibility in your space.”

Mirrors are magical. Jensen says she loves mirrors in any room. “Large mirrors hung strategically give the illusion of additional space and light colors create a sense of spaciousness.” Artem Kropovinsky, a New York-based interior-design expert and founder of design studio Arsight, agrees. “Mirrors can virtually double a room’s appearance,” Kropovinsky says. “Whether hanging on walls or leaning casually on the floor, they masterfully capture and spread light. Create depth by placing a mirror opposite a window, mimicking an extended view.”

Put in pocket doors. Jensen says these space-saving doors are great for creating more floor space in a home. “The need for a door-swing space is eliminated, which frees up more usable area,” she says. Similarly, avoid blocking pathways with your furniture arrangement so there are open areas for traffic flow.

Add more windows. While new windows or skylights may be costly, the rewards are many, Johnson says. “Increasing natural light can make a space feel open and airy. Consider expanding existing windows or adding skylights to bring in more sunlight,” he says. “In a renovation I did, I replaced small windows with larger ones in the living room, transforming it into a brighter and more inviting space.”

Clear is king. Look for acrylic chairs or glass tables to make the furniture in a room seemingly disappear, Jensen says. She also recommends homeowners use furniture with exposed legs as this creates a sense of openness with more visible floor space. Scale also is important, Kropovinsky says. “The scale is key — steer clear of oversized items that dwarf a room’s proportions,” he says.

Light it right. Rudolph Diesel says smart interior design means making good choices, like sheer curtains to bring in more natural light. He also believes in floor lamps or wall-mounted lights to keep floor space clear. “Natural and artificial light can dramatically affect the perception of space,” says the London-based designer and stager.

Clean it up. Kropovinsky says a clean space is a spacious space. “Minimize clutter to avoid a stifling feel,” he says. “Regularly curate your belongings, bidding farewell to unneeded items.” He also recommends putting things up, using any vertical space through shelves or wall art to make people’s eyes move upward. “It’s a surefire strategy to heighten the room’s dimension, offering a loftier feel,” he says.

Go minimal. Kropovinsky believes less is more when it comes to making a space feel larger. “Every piece should resonate with purpose. A singular, bold item often triumphs over numerous smaller ones. It pares down visual chaos and lets the gaze wander freely, which amplifies space perception,” he says.

Diesel agrees. “Overall, keep it all simple. When decorating, choose a simple and cohesive design scheme. Too many different patterns and textures can overwhelm a small space, making it feel smaller than it actually is,” he says.

