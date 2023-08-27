How to Get an MBA in Less Time

The Master of Business Administration is an increasingly popular advanced degree in the U.S., according to the National Center for…

The Master of Business Administration is an increasingly popular advanced degree in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics — and also one of the most expensive.

MBA tuition at many of the top ranked business schools can cost more than $75,000 for a year of study. Add housing, living expenses and course materials, and the cost of a two-year program is even steeper. For Class of 2025 graduates of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business program, for example, tuition for a full-time student amounts to $161,922, while housing, transportation, food, fees and other expenses will boost total two-year costs to $244,320.

But getting an MBA can eventually offer a significant salary boost, and there are ways to do it on a tighter timeline to limit earning losses during school — namely through accelerated one-year programs.

Business schools have long offered alternatives to the traditional two-year MBA, including the executive MBA for experienced business leaders and online MBA programs for students who need more schedule flexibility. But for business professionals who want to save time and money — and don’t mind giving up on an internship and some extracurriculars — a one-year MBA programs could be a good fit.

Evolution of the One-Year MBAProgram

Harvard Business School in Massachusetts established the world’s first MBA program in 1908, according to the school’s website. But the first one-year MBA began at INSEAD in France in 1959. The one-year MBA has been the dominant model for business schools in Europe since but is gaining momentum in the U.S.

While one-year MBA students only make up a fraction of the total number of students at business schools, the accelerated option seems to be growing in popularity. In a survey released in May 2023 by the Graduate Management Admission Council, more prospective B-school students said they preferred the one-year MBA over the two-year MBA, and amongst candidates considering multiple program types, the full time one-year MBA lagged only behind the full time two-year MBA, 45% to 50%.

[READ: What an MBA Degree Is and What You Need to Know.]

Differences Between One-Year and Two-Year MBA Programs

Students in a one-year MBA program have access to the same courses, taken alongside classmates in the traditional two-year program. The accelerated nature of the one-year program requires students to have a greater focus on the skills they seek to develop, with less time for exploration and experimentation.

“In a two-year program, you have more time to digest the course content,” says Melissa Jones, an MBA coach with Fortuna Admissions and a former assistant director at INSEAD. “People come from having maybe not studied business or can be younger in their career, and they have more time for networking and the job search. The one-year program is a bit more intense. The days are longer and the networking and the job search happen much sooner.”

A typical two-year MBA includes about nine months of academic classes in the first year, followed by an internship in the summer and another nine months of classes the second year. A one-year program is usually 11 to 12 consecutive months of courses.

Students entering a two-year MBA tend to be interested in making a career switch, but students in a one-year MBA are usually more focused on building skills to stay in their existing field, experts say. One-year students also usually come with more academic business background, either from undergraduate or graduate course work.

“The one-year MBA is really for those building off an existing foundation and confident they want to continue on,” says Steve Thompson, senior director of admissions for full-time programs at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management in Illinois. “Academically, they have the experience to join a one-year program, and they have career experience that has instilled a lot of confidence, so maybe they want to go back to the same company or return to the same industry, but they don’t want to veer too much.”

Kellogg’s one-year MBA program, which began in 1965, features a cohort of about 120 students each year. “We’ve seen a trickle of other programs, but quite frankly I’m surprised more schools haven’t added an accelerated program,” Thompson says.

Relatively few one-year MBA programs are offered among the top-ranked business schools in the U.S. Some are highly specialized, like the Johnson Cornell Tech MBA for students in the technology sector at Cornell University’s Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management in New York, or the one-year MBA for students interested in fashion and luxury at New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

The field has seen an explosion in one-year business master of science degrees, says Russ Morgan, senior associate dean for full-time programs at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business in North Carolina. Unlike the MBA, these programs — aimed at recent graduates and those early in their careers — focus on just one area of business.

[READ: 3 Factors to Help Find the MBA Program That’s Right for You.]

Fuqua started an accelerated daytime MBA program in 2020. “We started looking at how we served the graduate student business population,” Morgan says. “We had this population getting graduate degrees and coming back to us asking if an MBA was right for them. For some it was, but some had done all the core work of the first year of the full-time MBA. They had the breadth, could we give them depth?”

About 20 students attend Fuqua’s accelerated program each year. All of them hold a prior graduate degree in management from Fuqua or another institution. That prior education allows students to skip over the core courses that make up the first year of the two-year MBA and get right into electives.

Being able to fast-track her learning is what attracted Nooresa Sutarwala to Fuqua’s accelerated program. After earning a master of management studies degree from Fuqua in 2017, she spent five years working for Deloitte management consultancy, where she realized she wanted to specialize in project management.

Sutarwala was considering going back for a two-year MBA when she learned of Fuqua’s one-year program, which “offered a great opportunity to pick up where I had left off,” she says. “It allowed for a shorter time commitment and less financial investment, and the ability to choose electives that aligned with my specialization goals.”

Is an Accelerated MBA Right for You?

Students in an accelerated MBA program should expect to hit the ground running. At some schools, such as Fuqua and Kellogg, students start coursework in the summer before diving into electives with second-year MBA students in the fall.

That can be a difficult adjustment for some students. “When the summer term is done, you find yourself building a social circle from scratch, and in the first term or two I always felt like a new kid in school,” Sutarwala says. “But after a few classes, there was a familiar face or two to turn to.”

[Read: 3 Things to Do Before Starting an MBA Program]

Networking is an important part of business school, and those relationships are often built through clubs and extracurricular activities. While one-year students can still join those groups, they “have to be more selective and might only be able to do one or two things,” Jones says.

Perhaps the biggest difference between the two programs is the summer internship, a hallmark of the two-year MBA but generally absent from one-year programs. However, since many one-year students remain at or have agreements to return to their employers, forgoing an internship isn’t necessarily a big loss.

“The internship is critical for those looking to pivot careers,” Thompson says. “That doesn’t exist in the one-year, so I’d advise students to think it through and be honest with themselves. If they are on the right trajectory where they see themselves being happy, explore the one-year. It minimizes opportunity costs and they still have a world-class academic experience.”

Cost is a major factor when considering a one-year program, because it’s not only the price of tuition students are saving on, experts say.

“The benefit of the one-year program is that you’re only out of the workforce for one year instead of two, so you’re only forgoing salary for one year,” Jones says. “You get back into the market sooner, and you start paying off the tuition faster.”

More from U.S. News

6 Hot Jobs for MBA Graduates

How to Choose an MBA Concentration

15 Ways to Find Money to Pay for an MBA

How to Get an MBA in Less Time originally appeared on usnews.com