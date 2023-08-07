How to Apply to Business School With Limited Work Experience

An MBA can accelerate your career or help you change professional paths, and having work experience may improve your odds…

An MBA can accelerate your career or help you change professional paths, and having work experience may improve your odds of acceptance to business school.

But for prospective students with clear professional goals and an understanding of how the degree will get them there, an early MBA might be the right choice. While having more work experience can be beneficial in an MBA program, getting an early degree might help students more quickly achieve their career goals, according to some experts.

Why More Work Experience Is Usually an Asset

MBA students enter their program with an average of five to six years of work experience, though that number generally ranges from two to 10, experts say. Some students pursue a degree immediately after their undergraduate studies.

Many experts agree that having more years in the professional world, usually four to six, can enhance a student’s MBA experience.

“It gives you some context when you’re in the classroom, as you’re going through all these cases. You’ve seen some issues in the real world, and you’re able to apply that lens on to the academic issue,” says Jason Rife, senior assistant dean of the Career Management Center and graduate admissions at the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University in Texas.

Having more years of experience can also increase placement opportunities for mid-program internships and full-time positions post-graduation. And because many MBA students use the degree to pivot their careers, more work experience can help inform that decision.

[Related:6 Hot Jobs for MBA Graduates]

Rife says timing is crucial when pursuing an MBA — and the best time is unique to each individual.

“The metaphor that I use is that it serves as a turbo-boost for most people’s careers. It can accelerate you very rapidly, and you want to use that turbo-boost at the right time,” he says.

Applying for an MBA With Less Experience

Some experts say students who get an MBA early in their career have opportunities to learn from and network with more experienced MBA students. If prospective students have a clear idea of how an MBA can help them achieve their career goals, experts encourage them to consider pursuing the degree.

While many schools prefer or even require some years of work experience, there are strategies early-career applicants can use to gain admission to MBA programs.

Applicants should be able to articulate confidently how the limited work they have done has prepared them for success in both the MBA program and their professional career. They should also note that while some programs have a minimum requirement for years worked, that may include work experience all the way up to the date the program starts.

“Most top business schools will have a minimum of two years of work experience required at the time that you start the program,” says Shelley Heinrich, associate dean of MBA admissions at the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. “You can apply with one and a half years, but when you actually start in August you have to have two.”

Jim Holmen, director of admissions and financial aid at the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, describes the application evaluation process as more “art than science” and encourages applicants to focus on their overall accomplishments and learned skills.

“When we look at their work experience, what we’re looking for is in whatever they have done, what have they accomplished?” he says. “What is the impact they’ve had on the organizations that they’ve been a part of? What are the transferable skills they’ve developed in whatever they have done?”

Heinrich recommends that applicants avoid just bulleting their past roles’ duties on their resume, focusing instead on their achievements in those roles. Entrepreneurial endeavors and leadership roles are some of the most valuable experiences applicants should highlight on their resume and in interviews, experts say.

[See: 10 Ingredients of a Strong MBA Resume.]

Students with less work experience can use significant experiences from their undergraduate studies, Heinrich says, but she advises focusing on leadership roles and using post-graduate experiences if possible.

Because business students tend to quickly begin the search for internships and jobs, experts say MBA applicants should be able to describe what professional fields and roles they are aiming for and what skills they hope to gain through the program.

Mikale Elliott, associate director of recruiting for full-time MBA programs at the Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis, says recruiters also value a deep understanding of a student’s field of interest.

“We’re going to seek to understand how much thought you have really put into the specific industry that you’re looking to infiltrate,” she says. “How much do you know about it in the first place, to understand your interest level, but also if you understand what skill sets might be necessary to be successful in that function area.”

Rife says it’s important for applicants to be able to work backward from their end goals and describe several cohesive pathways to achieve them through the MBA program.

“As you’re weaving all of those things together, it makes sense for your interviewer to say, ‘OK, you’ve thought about this, you know what you’re getting into and have connected the dots and you’ve got a reasonable plan A, plan B and plan C,'” he says.

Choosing the Right MBA Program

Prospective students who are earlier in their careers should consider the different benefits offered by both full- and part-time MBA programs.

“The advantage of going full time is you’re literally only focusing on school, and you’re not having to multitask with work. The disadvantage is that you’re not accumulating work experience along the way, and you’re not collecting a paycheck either,” Rife says.

[Read: Reach Business Schools: What to Know, How to Get In.]

A full-time MBA can be best for students looking to finish their degree within the typical two-year period. A part-time MBA can take three or four years and can give less-experienced students continued income and time to fill in the professional gaps on their resume.

Experts advise prospective students to research schools, curriculum, faculty and notable alumni to find the best fit and prepare for their interview processes. Experts say displaying a strong familiarity with an MBA program helps applicants stand out to interviewers.

Heinrich encourages students to reach out and communicate with schools of interest.

“Unlike undergrad where there’s hundreds of thousands of applicants, applying to graduate school is a little more intimate. We want you to come chat with us,” she says.

Experts also encourage prospective students to connect with alumni and current students through outreach programs hosted by schools or through LinkedIn.

More from U.S. News

2 MBA Admissions Essays That Worked

What an MBA Degree Is and What You Need to Know

7 Surprising Jobs for MBA Graduates

How to Apply to Business School With Limited Work Experience originally appeared on usnews.com