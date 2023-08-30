How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 8/30/2023

Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street, chipping away at the market’s losses for August. Treasury yields fell Wednesday after…

Listen now to WTOP News

Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street, chipping away at the market’s losses for August.

Treasury yields fell Wednesday after some weaker-than expected readings on the U.S. economy and job market.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4%, its fourth gain in a row. It’s still down 1.6% for August, with one trading day left in the month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 37 points, or 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.5%.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 17.24 points, or 0.4%, to 4,514.87.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.57 points, or 0.1%, to 34,890.24.

The Nasdaq composite rose 75.55 points, or 0.5%, to 14,019.31.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.67 points, or 0.4%, to 1,903.21.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 109.16 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is up 543.34 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 428.66 points, or 3.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 49.58 points, or 2.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 675.37 points, or 17.6%.

The Dow is up 1,742.99 points, or 5.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,552.83 points, or 33.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 141.97 points, or 8.1%.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.