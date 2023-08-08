Hostess Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $32.5 million.…

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $32.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lenexa, Kansas-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $352.4 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $359.8 million.

