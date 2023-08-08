Horizon Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $127.1…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $127.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.20 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $945 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $915.6 million.

