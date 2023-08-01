Horizon Technology Finance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $152,000.…

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $152,000.

The Farmington, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 54 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $28.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.2 million.

