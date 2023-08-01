Horace Mann: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.8…

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.8 million in its second quarter.

The Springfield, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 3 cents per share.

The provider of auto and homeowners’ insurance for teachers and other educators posted revenue of $356.4 million in the period.

Horace Mann expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $1.45 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HMN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.