Home Depot: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — The Home Depot Inc. (HD) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $4.66 billion.…

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $4.65.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.46 per share.

The home-improvement retailer posted revenue of $42.92 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42.25 billion.

