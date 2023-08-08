HNI: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — HNI Corp. (HNI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.8 million in…

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — HNI Corp. (HNI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Muscatine, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, were 55 cents per share.

The maker of office furniture and fireplaces posted revenue of $563.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HNI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.